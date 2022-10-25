Like so many people with curly hair, I’ve spent a lot of my life trying to control, change or hide my curls. Frizz-Ease for Christmas? Yep. Crunchy curls? Tick. Hours spent trying to get poker-straight hair? Of course. I’m far less bothered about my hair these days than I used to be; it was deeply unfashionable to have curly or frizzy hair back when I was at school. My problem, I’ve always thought, is that my parents never taught me how to look after my hair. My dad has short Afro hair that requires a regular clip and some hair oil, while my mum has short, straight hair. Neither really knew what to do with the manes my sister and I grew. Fast forward 20 years, and we still struggle.

Very occasionally my curls look defined, but most of the time, they’re raggedy. I don’t have much of a haircare regime and that’s partly because, as someone who exercises and sweats on a daily basis, it kind of feels pointless to really invest in lovely shampoos or serums, only to sling it all into a bun for the gym, or to become moist with sweat post-run. As such, my routine is super simple (and not that effective). I wash and condition twice a week, using whatever products I happen to have in at the time, and then brush my hair using a little oil to help the comb get through the knots. While soaking, I tie it all up in an old T-shirt and… that’s it.

Miranda's curls after using the Color Wow Curl range

However, when I heard about the new Curl range from Color Wow, I was intrigued. It claims to be a ‘totally new approach to curl care’ thanks to its so-called ‘naked technology’. The USP? Its range of products are so light that it’s supposed to be feels like nothing’s on the hair. That’s quite a claim; the vast majority of serums and shampoos do feel heavy, particularly if they claim to be super-hydrating. But Curlr Wow promises no weight, no greasy feel and no crunch. And you know what? They’re absolutely right. I used each of the five products in the collection, allowing my hair to dry naturally as usual. The result? Well-defined curls that lasted umpteen days and really did feel like nothing was on the hair. Even my partner commented that my hair looked much more hydrated – I’d even say it’s by far the most effective range I’ve used. After following all five steps my hair felt clean and it was knot-free and defined. Despite using more product than I usually would on it, my hair didn’t feel weighed down. I can’t remember the last time I was able to run my hands through my hair without my fingers getting stuck! Plus there was no residue, no grease, no dry feeling – just healthy, bouncy, defined curls.

Here’s how I used each of the products in the collection – and if I had to pick, the two I’d recommend the most are the pre-shampoo detangler and post-wash serum.

