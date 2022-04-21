The Monica Geller “holiday hair” gag – that her hair puffs up into frizzy static in warm, humid weather – is a classic for a reason: it’s a well-known phenomenon for people with anything other than stick-straight hair. Dotted around the homes of my various family members are childhood pictures featuring me, my three siblings and what was coined “the poodle” – my puffy, gravity-defying hair. I tried serums, oils, lotions and potions, all promising to protect my hair from the air’s water content and hot temperature. Did they? Did they hell. So, when I pottered along to my most recent haircut and discovered a product that not only effectively protected my hair from humidity but maintained my salon blow-dry through two hot baths and a shower (no shower cap, mind you), I knew we were on to a winner.

The gem in question: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. A cult favourite online – over 86% of people rated it 4* and above on Lookfantastic – the spray is designed to create sleek, silk-textured hair. A silicone-free formula, the spray contains a heat-activated polymer (larger molecule chains that repeat) that wraps itself around the hair to create an invisible, waterproof barrier and minimise frizz.

My hair after using the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray.

Sprayed liberally into my damp curly hair (that has a tendency to frizz on contact with any form of water) pre-blow dry, I was cautious about the amount used – wouldn’t it leave me with lank-looking hair that would feel greasy by the morning? Spoilers: not at all. Instead, it created a supremely shiny, smooth-feeling texture that lasted through multiple humidities, including an unseasonably warm weekend and steamy bathroom. Self-care and all that. A welcome answer to my holiday hair qualms – to which the answer is usually a slicked-back bun and half a gallon of hair oil (these are my favourites), I plan on stashing the 50ml size (£12) into my wash bag for travels far and near and keeping the larger size (200ml) on hand for sleek home-style blow-drys.

