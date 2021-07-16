There’s nothing we love more than a new hair trend, but the majority tend to be aimed at people who want to take their hair shorter; think pixie cuts, bobs, and one-minute mullets.

In fact, other than this year’s hot new fringe style – yes, the 70s-inspired curtain bangs – or switching up your colour (there are plenty of Instagram-approved blonde and brunette shades to try), it can be difficult to dream up new ways to shake up your look without losing any of the length.