These Copenhagen Fashion Week hairstyles are a testament to post-pandemic joy
When it comes to how we get ready, care and consideration are back in a major way.
Copenhagen Fashion Week is over. A whirlwind four days in the Danish capital, the cobbled gader (streets) have hosted an explosion of street-style, gaggles of influencers and long-awaited, hotly anticipated shows.
The first major event of fashion month (February), Copenhagen is renowned for giving a glimpse of where adventurous, playful trends are heading next. In 2020, they tipped us off to the clean look, nostalgic 90s hairstyles and the now infamous slicked-back bun.
This year, it’s been about injecting effort back into the way we get ready; care and consideration are back in a major way.
Hair-wise, angular single-length styles, waterfall curls and maximalist fringes tell us this year is about capturing the energy of the moment. After two years of making the most of stability, now there’s an overwhelming urge to press on. Copenhagen reminds us of the joy of doing the most. Here are the four styles we see hitting the mainstream.
Angularity
An alternative to the grown-out layered shag hair cut, these angular single-length bobs are worn with a centre part and gently curled under ends. On straight hair, it forms a blunt jaw-skimming style; on curly and textured hair, it feels more ethereal – the natural structure of the hair providing lift, volume and lightness with slightly staggered ends.
Height
If 00s-style sleek straightness saw us into 2022 (think Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian) they won’t be seeing us through. Instead, hairstyles with height, fullness and a natural, lived-in feel provide much-needed effervescence, joy and levity. Think curly and coily fringes, mohawks (and faux-hawks), and 80s-esque waterfalls.
Proper ponytails
The slicked-back bun had a time and place – specifically, during lockdown and immediately afterwards. Now, as we emerge into (an admittedly new) normality, the staple gets an upgrade. Enter the proper ponytail. Featuring multiple iterations of braids and twists – singular and multiple – it’s the grown up sister to a wrapped-up bun or classic claw clip.
Shoulder curls
As anyone who has grown up with curly or textured hair knows, there are some styles you’re warned against trying – namely fringes, bobs and anything that could leave you with “triangle hair”. This year, Copenhagen Fashion Week came to tell you that’s outdated information and it’s time to move on.
Shoulder-skimming curls, single-length curls, equilateral curly triangle curls, there’s a wealth of curl-spiration to be gleaned.
