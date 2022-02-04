These Copenhagen Fashion Week hairstyles are a testament to post-pandemic joy

Copenhagen Fashion Week is over. A whirlwind four days in the Danish capital, the cobbled gader (streets) have hosted an explosion of street-style, gaggles of influencers and long-awaited, hotly anticipated shows.

The first major event of fashion month (February), Copenhagen is renowned for giving a glimpse of where adventurous, playful trends are heading next. In 2020, they tipped us off to the clean look, nostalgic 90s hairstyles and the now infamous slicked-back bun.

This year, it’s been about injecting effort back into the way we get ready; care and consideration are back in a major way.

Hair-wise, angular single-length styles, waterfall curls and maximalist fringes tell us this year is about capturing the energy of the moment. After two years of making the most of stability, now there’s an overwhelming urge to press on. Copenhagen reminds us of the joy of doing the most. Here are the four styles we see hitting the mainstream.