Copenhagen Fashion Week has always been a place to scour for sartorial and aesthetic trends that will eventually trickle towards foreign shores. From the billowing nightwear-inspired sleeper dress shape to long, rippling hair, the Danish capital has long been considered “ahead of the curve”.

This year, like most years, the street style provided a hefty dose of inspiration – from revived hairstyles to hair colours that are going the distance. From solar-blondes to myriad takes on the French bob, read on for 23 of our favourite hairstyles women in Copenhagen are wearing right now.