23 low-key hairstyles women in Copenhagen are wearing right now at fashion week
Expect to see these trends everywhere by autumn.
Copenhagen Fashion Week has always been a place to scour for sartorial and aesthetic trends that will eventually trickle towards foreign shores. From the billowing nightwear-inspired sleeper dress shape to long, rippling hair, the Danish capital has long been considered “ahead of the curve”.
This year, like most years, the street style provided a hefty dose of inspiration – from revived hairstyles to hair colours that are going the distance. From solar-blondes to myriad takes on the French bob, read on for 23 of our favourite hairstyles women in Copenhagen are wearing right now.
Midi bob
90s soft headbands
Shadow roots
Copper gradient
Subtle shag
Bottleneck bob
Monochrome accessories
Ripple highlights
Low pony
Knot bun
Cowlick fringe
Short shag
Halo-lights
Swept French bob
Block-colour scrunchies
Half-up
00s pigtails
Nape bob
Tendrils
Solar blonde
Blunt bob
Sleek centre-part
Flicked bob
