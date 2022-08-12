Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
Hair

23 low-key hairstyles women in Copenhagen are wearing right now at fashion week

Expect to see these trends everywhere by autumn.

Copenhagen Fashion Week has always been a place to scour for sartorial and aesthetic trends that will eventually trickle towards foreign shores. From the billowing nightwear-inspired sleeper dress shape to long, rippling hair, the Danish capital has long been considered “ahead of the curve”

This year, like most years, the street style provided a hefty dose of inspiration – from revived hairstyles to hair colours that are going the distance. From solar-blondes to myriad takes on the French bob, read on for 23 of our favourite hairstyles women in Copenhagen are wearing right now.

  1. 1.

    Midi bob

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  1. 2.

    90s soft headbands

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  2. 3.

    Shadow roots

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  3. 4.

    Copper gradient

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  4. 5.

    Subtle shag

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  5. 6.

    Bottleneck bob

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  1. 7.

    Monochrome accessories

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  2. 8.

    Ripple highlights

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  3. 9.

    Low pony

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  4. 10.

    Knot bun

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  5. 11.

    Cowlick fringe

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  1. 12.

    Short shag

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  2. 13.

    Halo-lights

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  3. 14.

    Swept French bob

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  4. 15.

    Block-colour scrunchies

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  5. 16.

    Half-up

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  1. 17.

    00s pigtails

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  2. 18.

    Nape bob

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  3. 19.

    Tendrils

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  4. 20.

    Solar blonde

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  5. 21.

    Blunt bob

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week
  1. 22.

    Sleek centre-part

    BeBest Hair Copenhagen Fashion Weekst Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week 20234155544
  2. 23.

    Flicked bob

    Best Hair Copenhagen Fashion Week

Looking for more CPHFW?

The street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022 is proving that summer fashion needn’t be boring

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty