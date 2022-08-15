copper bobs
7 types of copper bob: French, tousled, collarbone and more

The colour-cut pairing your autumn aesthetic needs.

Similar to the advent of rich, nuanced brunette hair colours, this year has also seen the resurgence of copper tones – from strawberry blonde all the way to orange-toned reds. Paired with the ever-popular bob haircut, the style has taken over Instagram feeds and red carpets. 

So, whether you’re looking for a total reinvention or simply scouting for inspiration before making a slight change, consider this your mood board to all things copper bob. 

  • Copper French bob

    One of the most popular bob styles of 2022, the French bob is characterised by cheekbone-skimming lengths and a blunt eyebrow-grazing fringe.

  • Copper midi bob

    Longer than a bob but not quite a mid-length style yet, the midi bob is one of the most versatile ways to wear a shorter haircut. Long enough to tie into a ponytail but short enough to retain its signature shape.

  • Blunt copper bob

    A sharp cut in a rich copper colour, the blunt ends add shape and framing to the face. 

  • Copper lob

    Collarbone-skimming with rounded ends, the classic long-bob (also known as a lob) is a truly timeless cut, updated for 2022 with a brightly-hued copper colour.

  • Dark copper stacked bob

    Melted copper spirals create dimension and depth in the hair while a stacked cut adds definition and volume.

  • Two-tone copper bob

    A versatile shade, pair copper with blonde, brown, reds and black colours for subtle or statement contrast. 

  • Tousled copper bob

    Use a texturising spray or mousse to scrunch the hair when wet or use a curling iron to create softly tousled waves.

