Similar to the advent of rich, nuanced brunette hair colours, this year has also seen the resurgence of copper tones – from strawberry blonde all the way to orange-toned reds. Paired with the ever-popular bob haircut, the style has taken over Instagram feeds and red carpets.

So, whether you’re looking for a total reinvention or simply scouting for inspiration before making a slight change, consider this your mood board to all things copper bob.