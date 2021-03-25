Fiery copper is set to be the most popular hair colour for summer

With just a few weeks to go before hair salons reopen, we’re on the hunt for inspiration for our first post-lockdown appointment. For some, the return of the hairdressers comes as an opportunity to go for a bold and dramatic new look. So why not try out this season’s most popular hair colour? Fiery copper is set to be summer’s hottest (sorry) hair trend for 2021. Celebrities such as Jorja Smith and Sarah Hyland have refreshed their signature dark hair with a wash of the vibrant red hue instead. The trend has also taken centre stage in some of this year’s most popular TV shows.

In WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff has glossy red hair for the majority of the show. While in The Queen Gambit’s Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) has copper hair to represent the character’s fiery personality, despite Harmon being a brunette in the book. The colour lent itself to Harmon having one of the most iconic hair looks in television – in fact, even Gigi Hadid cited it as the reason behind her recent hair colour transformation. Here, Adam Reed, UK editorial ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel, breaks down everything you need to know about the trend. Plus, we round up the best products to help maintain the glossy shine and vibrancy of fiery copper hair.

You may also like Hair colour inspiration: Gigi Hadid has dyed her hair red after being inspired by The Queen’s Gambit

Why is copper hair so popular at the moment? “Copper is a trend that we started to see before lockdown and it has really carried on during this time. It’s a colour that I personally think has a revival every year, it never really goes out of fashion. Just think of that gorgeous warm, copper with a beautiful rich tone – super glossy and shiny.” What are the key things people should keep in mind when trying copper hair? “Firstly, absolutely go to your hair salon (when they reopen) and see a professional. It is important that you get a really good copper pigment so that it lasts. Copper tends to fade a lot quicker than other colours so it’s key to keep up that gorgeous vibrancy. Secondly, I really recommend using a shampoo and conditioner designed for coloured hair.”

You may also like How to make your hair colour last longer, according to a celebrity colourist

Does hair texture affect the type of copper colour you should go for? “No, not at all, hair texture does not affect the type of shade you use. It is really nice to have dimension in copper and the good thing about copper is that it’s naturally super dimensional, so you will always see those different tones running through the hair. “Sometimes, if your hair is curly, it is nice to have some softer colours running through the lengths of your hair – think a little more bronzy.” Do you have any tips for somebody who wants to try the trend but is scared of going completely copper? “If you are scared of going completely copper, try a wig! You can try different looks from a strawberry blonde all the way through to a stunning, rich copper bronze.”

You may also like Shadow roots: the low-maintenance hair colour trend we’re falling in love with

Best products for copper hair

Fudge Luminizer Shampoo and Conditioner Best products for copper hair: Fudge Luminizer Shampoo and Conditioner Hinted in its name, this shampoo and conditioner range is formulated with Opti-Plex technology to make hair luminous and give it a smooth, mirror-like shine and finish. Shop Fudge Luminizer Shampoo, £13, and Conditioner, £18.76, at lookfantastic buy now

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask in Chic Copper Best products for copper hair: Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask in Chic Copper Formulated with temporary hair colour, this ammonia and paraben-free mask revives faded red hair and gives it a vibrant boost. Shop Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask in Chic Copper at lookfantastic, £39 buy now

You may also like 11 of the best colour-depositing shampoos to refresh your hair

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy