Fiery copper is set to be the most popular hair colour for summer

From celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Jorja Smith to television shows including The Queen’s Gambit and WandaVision, fiery copper hair is everywhere at the moment.
With just a few weeks to go before hair salons reopen, we’re on the hunt for inspiration for our first post-lockdown appointment. For some, the return of the hairdressers comes as an opportunity to go for a bold and dramatic new look. So why not try out this season’s most popular hair colour?
Fiery copper is set to be summer’s hottest (sorry) hair trend for 2021. Celebrities such as Jorja Smith and Sarah Hyland have refreshed their signature dark hair with a wash of the vibrant red hue instead. The trend has also taken centre stage in some of this year’s most popular TV shows.
In WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff has glossy red hair for the majority of the show. While in The Queen Gambit’s Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) has copper hair to represent the character’s fiery personality, despite Harmon being a brunette in the book. The colour lent itself to Harmon having one of the most iconic hair looks in television – in fact, even Gigi Hadid cited it as the reason behind her recent hair colour transformation.
Here, Adam Reed, UK editorial ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel, breaks down everything you need to know about the trend. Plus, we round up the best products to help maintain the glossy shine and vibrancy of fiery copper hair.
Why is copper hair so popular at the moment?
“Copper is a trend that we started to see before lockdown and it has really carried on during this time. It’s a colour that I personally think has a revival every year, it never really goes out of fashion. Just think of that gorgeous warm, copper with a beautiful rich tone – super glossy and shiny.”
What are the key things people should keep in mind when trying copper hair?
“Firstly, absolutely go to your hair salon (when they reopen) and see a professional. It is important that you get a really good copper pigment so that it lasts. Copper tends to fade a lot quicker than other colours so it’s key to keep up that gorgeous vibrancy. Secondly, I really recommend using a shampoo and conditioner designed for coloured hair.”
Does hair texture affect the type of copper colour you should go for?
“No, not at all, hair texture does not affect the type of shade you use. It is really nice to have dimension in copper and the good thing about copper is that it’s naturally super dimensional, so you will always see those different tones running through the hair.
“Sometimes, if your hair is curly, it is nice to have some softer colours running through the lengths of your hair – think a little more bronzy.”
Do you have any tips for somebody who wants to try the trend but is scared of going completely copper?
“If you are scared of going completely copper, try a wig! You can try different looks from a strawberry blonde all the way through to a stunning, rich copper bronze.”
Best products for copper hair
L'Oréal Professionnel Serié Expert Absolut Repair Gold 10-in-1
For Reed, his product of choice is L’Oréal Professionnel’s Serié Expert Absolut Repair Gold 10-in-1. “I have been using this range on clients for years – it will lock in that gorgeous copper colour for longer.
“This 10-1 spray from is a must try. It’s a multi-benefit spray and detangles, protects against heat, reduces frizz, holds colour – I could go on.”
Shop L’Oréal Professionnel Serié Expert Absolut Repair Gold 10-in-1 at lookfantastic, £12.80
Josh Wood Copper Gold Gloss
Created specifically to use between salon appointments or at-home colour sessions, this clever gloss deeply conditions hair to revive and refresh your hair. It’s also formulated with shea butter and perilla to keep coloured hair glossy and hydrated.
Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask in Copper
If your hair colour looks a bit dull and faded, this is perfect for you. It’s a colour-depositing mask that dispenses pigments for an even coating of copper. Plus, it gives hair the nourishing benefits of a deep conditioning mask.
Shop Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask in Copper at FeelUnique, £28.85
Davines Alchemic Conditioner in Copper
Not only is this a deeply nourishing hair conditioner, it’s also lace with pure (but non-permanent) pigments to tone your copper hair. Perfect for refreshing your hair colour, or for those looking for risk-free experimentation.
Shop Davines Alchemic Conditioner in Copper at Liberty London, £22
Fudge Luminizer Shampoo and Conditioner
Hinted in its name, this shampoo and conditioner range is formulated with Opti-Plex technology to make hair luminous and give it a smooth, mirror-like shine and finish.
Shop Fudge Luminizer Shampoo, £13, and Conditioner, £18.76, at lookfantastic
Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask in Chic Copper
Formulated with temporary hair colour, this ammonia and paraben-free mask revives faded red hair and gives it a vibrant boost.
Shop Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask in Chic Copper at lookfantastic, £39
Main image: courtesy of brands