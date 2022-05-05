Zendaya in custom Balmain at the Venice Film Festival
17 celebrities with curly bobs, including Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Tracee Ellis Ross and more

An edit of the best wavy and curly bobs in the game to inspire your next cut.

From the power bob to the French bob – there’s one major hair trend taking over 2022 and it’s the bob. But, if you’re blessed with curls, you might be fooled into thinking that a bob hairstyle won’t work for you. Let’s think again. While a bob hairstyle might take a little more taming if you’ve got natural curls, kinks or coils, the curly bob is one of our favourite ever styles. 

“I love a curly hair bob as it gives you that width and volume, creating a really cool shape,” says Patrick Wilson, creative artist for ghd hair. “If a bob is a new length you’ve never really braved before, sit down and have a consultation with your stylist. There’s not just a one-length bob; you need to feel comfortable with the desired length. Screenshot some inspiration pictures and talk to your hairstylist about what will work best.”

So, if you’re looking for curly bob inspiration pictures, we can help. We’ve rounded up 17 celebrities who have slayed a curly bob – all you need to do is sit back, scroll and screenshot. Enjoy. 

  • Zendaya

    This week, actor Zendaya was spotted with a new one-length curly brown bob. Seen on set, her wavy, gently crimped style landed just in line with her chin, a few inches above her shoulder blade. Minimalist and relaxed, it’s effortlessly stylish.

  • Tracee Ellis Ross

    One of our biggest style/personality crushes, Tracee Ellis Ross regularly wears her natural texture in a mid-length bob, complete with curly fringe. This one, full and fluffy for a taping of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, sits just above her shoulders, with most of the weight in the middle and crown.

  • Yara Shahidi

    Curly bob
    @yarashahidi

    Look up the definition of “cool girl” and Yara Shahidi’s Instagram pops up. Well, maybe not in real life but definitely in our world. The Black-ish and Grown-ish star wears her curly bob in a centre part, keeping the layers stacked and long throughout the body and shorter around the face.

  • Bella Hadid

    A curly bob throwback, Bella Hadid’s 2018 Cannes hairstyle featured loose, slightly undone ringlets that skimmed the nape of her neck. 

  • Laura Harrier

    Symmetrical layers make for the sweetest stacked curly bob on actor Laura Harrier. Similar to the French bob sans the fringe, the cut sits closer to the scalp and keeps the majority of its fullness at the ends rather than the roots.

  • Nicole Richie

    A longer curly bob, Nicole Richie’s 3a curls are stretched out from the scalp, creating a flat S-wave shape, before cascading into elongated ringlets that drop just below the shoulder.

  • Rihanna

    Sleek and chic, Rihanna’s tumbling curly bob is cut into a classic shape, gently waved and curled under at the ends.

  • Kelly Rowland

    A long-length curly bob, Kelly Rowland is just straddling the line between short and mid-length hairstyles with this glorious curly crown. Soft balayage creates dimension and fullness throughout the hair – the light dappled artistically around the parts that would naturally be lightened by the sun. 

  • Mindy Kaling

    Smooth and shiny, Mindy Kaling creates movement and shape in her long bob by waving large sections of the hair away from the face. 

  • Jhené Aiko

    Curly bob Jhene Aiko
    @jheneaiko

    Accessorised with a hair bow, singer Jhené Aiko’s full curly bob skims her chin and jawline. 

  • Hannah Bronfman

    Replete with a spiralled bottleneck bang, Hannah Bronfman cares for her naturally curly texture with Stylist fave Bread Beauty Supply hair oil. 

  • Kerry Washington

    There’s no one who turns a look quite like Kerry Washington. Parted on the side, her curly bob has a glorious asymmetry to it, the shorter layers creating a step-effect and waterfall fringe.

  • Rita Ora

    Tousled and tumbled, Rita Ora’s take on the bob is characterised by piece-y, loose curls that scrape her shoulders. 

  • Jonathan Van Ness

    If anyone is qualified to care for a curly bob, it’s JVN. From the squelch method (aka how to dry curly hair perfectly every time) to launching an eponymous haircare range at Space NK, there’s not much they don’t know. 

  • Emily Ratajowski

    Undoubtedly French, this bob keeps the front sections of the hair smooth and rounded, separating into more defined curls at the ends and through the back.

  • Amandla Stenberg

    With laid-to-perfection baby hair and 80s windswept energy, Amandla Stenberg’s mixed-texture bob is effortlessly elegant.

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Never afraid to try something new, J.Lo’s bouncy bob exudes glamour. Swept up and over the forehead before finishing in a faux-blunt line of curls, it feels like statement supermodel hair. 

Main image: Getty