From the power bob to the French bob – there’s one major hair trend taking over 2022 and it’s the bob. But, if you’re blessed with curls, you might be fooled into thinking that a bob hairstyle won’t work for you. Let’s think again. While a bob hairstyle might take a little more taming if you’ve got natural curls, kinks or coils, the curly bob is one of our favourite ever styles.

“I love a curly hair bob as it gives you that width and volume, creating a really cool shape,” says Patrick Wilson, creative artist for ghd hair. “If a bob is a new length you’ve never really braved before, sit down and have a consultation with your stylist. There’s not just a one-length bob; you need to feel comfortable with the desired length. Screenshot some inspiration pictures and talk to your hairstylist about what will work best.”