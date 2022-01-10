Deciding to cut a fringe is always a sizeable decision; cutting a curly fringe is another thing entirely. Besides the fact that differences in texture, weight, and pattern affect how a fringe will sit, there are also caring and styling elements to think about as well.

For example, curly and coily hair tends to be oilier at the root and dryer towards the ends – something that can impact how a curly fringe will look.

“The scalp naturally produces oil designed to travel down the length of the shaft, nourishing and protecting the hair. It’s important because this is what keeps the hair shiny and healthy,” explains Jonathan Andrew, global ambassador for Fudge Professional.

“Curly hair creates a break in the cuticle that then prevents the oil from efficiently travelling and moisturising the hair. It happens because the oil can’t travel in a straight line and as such tends to build up in certain areas – creating dry and frizzy mid-lengths and ends.”

However, this doesn’t mean a fait accompli for curly fringes, only that keeping it shipshape might take a little more work. Here’s what the experts suggest.