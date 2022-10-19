5 curly hair trends to try this autumn: from dramatic layers to springy 70s fringes
Ready for a change or just sourcing inspiration? These autumn curly hair trends are a good place to start.
If you’re like us and avidly invested in current hair trends, allow me to present some more for your consideration. Now, we know summer can be tough on textured hair, from fighting frizz to dealing with excessive dryness, our hair comes up against a lot. Personally, I’m allowing myself a sigh of relief now that autumn is here and with it a little respite for coarser hair. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t shake things up a little for the new season with a change to our colour or cut.
This year, we’ve seen major trends come to the fore. There’s been the glorious resurgence of multi-dimensional reds, from spiced cherry tones to rich copper hues. We’ve also seen 90s influences roar back into style with dramatic layers snapped on influencers and seen on fashion week front rows.
To give you a little inspiration ahead of your next style switch-up, here are five popular curly hair trends to try this autumn.
Bold copper
Dramatic layers
70’s curtain fringe
Sleek ponytail
Curly bob
Main image: Getty