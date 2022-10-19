autumn curly hair trends
5 curly hair trends to try this autumn: from dramatic layers to springy 70s fringes

Ready for a change or just sourcing inspiration? These autumn curly hair trends are a good place to start. 

If you’re like us and avidly invested in current hair trends, allow me to present some more for your consideration. Now, we know summer can be tough on textured hair, from fighting frizz to dealing with excessive dryness, our hair comes up against a lot. Personally, I’m allowing myself a sigh of relief now that autumn is here and with it a little respite for coarser hair. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t shake things up a little for the new season with a change to our colour or cut. 

This year, we’ve seen major trends come to the fore. There’s been the glorious resurgence of multi-dimensional reds, from spiced cherry tones to rich copper hues. We’ve also seen 90s influences roar back into style with dramatic layers snapped on influencers and seen on fashion week front rows. 

To give you a little inspiration ahead of your next style switch-up, here are five popular curly hair trends to try this autumn. 

  • Bold copper

    Celebrities including Zendaya and Sza have all taken the plunge this year, choosing juicy red tones and luxurious copper and auburn shades that give curls that extra zhoozh

    To avoid disrupting your curl pattern and texture, think about using a temporary colour, demi-colour or colour glaze that will be less harsh on the hair. Also, look for a gentle shampoo and conditioner (sulfate-free, if you wish)  that will thoroughly clean your curls and remove build-up without overly drying the hair. 

    No matter how you choose to colour your hair, textured hair requires hydration to stay in its best condition. Curls thrive on moisture – the more the better. Deep conditioning your hair on wash days will help maintain the shine and integrity of your colour while avoiding breakage and excess damage. 

  • Dramatic layers

    Having a moment on TikTok, we can’t get enough of dramatic layers. Coined the ‘Sachel’ (a hybrid style between shaggy layers and the iconic Rachel haircut), this trend takes us straight back to the 90s. For curly hair, layers can add movement, body and natural shape – just make sure to use a hair lotion or cream to define and enhance curls. 

  • 70’s curtain fringe

    Yes, the nostalgic face-framing curtain bang is still reigning supreme. Not only does it draw attention towards the face but it also helps to contour the hair naturally around the shape of your face. It’s one of those styles that anyone can wear and adds bounce and spring to curls, especially.

  • Sleek ponytail

    For days when you want a minimalist hair style, this sleek ponytail has the stamp of approval from fashion week catwalks in New York and Paris. One of the biggest autumn hair trends of this season, it’s easy to style and prevents the frizz halo caused by wind or weather. 

    For a lasting shine and hold, smoothing on a curl gel will help slick down curls and hold fine hair in place. Baby hairs, welcome back. 

  • Curly bob

    The bob is firmly back in fashion. From the boyfriend 90s bob to choppy bobs and midi bobs, the classic style has made a serious comeback. On textured hair, a bob is versatile and full – helping to give curls a defined shape and display your beautiful curl pattern. Think of Yara Shahidi or Laura Harrier and you’re on the money. 

    If you find that you’re prone to frizz, using a curl mousse will help to manage and enhance your curl pattern, making styling and finishing easier. 

Main image: Getty