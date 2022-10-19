Celebrities including Zendaya and Sza have all taken the plunge this year, choosing juicy red tones and luxurious copper and auburn shades that give curls that extra zhoozh.

To avoid disrupting your curl pattern and texture, think about using a temporary colour, demi-colour or colour glaze that will be less harsh on the hair. Also, look for a gentle shampoo and conditioner (sulfate-free, if you wish) that will thoroughly clean your curls and remove build-up without overly drying the hair.

No matter how you choose to colour your hair, textured hair requires hydration to stay in its best condition. Curls thrive on moisture – the more the better. Deep conditioning your hair on wash days will help maintain the shine and integrity of your colour while avoiding breakage and excess damage.