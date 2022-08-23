Choosing to cut a shorter hairstyle sometimes brings with it a slight element of apprehension and a slew of questions: crucially, how long will it take to grow out if I hate it? Layers, length, hair texture and health all play into answering this question, too. Then, this year, along came a hairstyle that bridges the gap between mid-length and truly short hair: the midi bob. Somewhere in-between chin and shoulder length, the versatile haircut proved a good place to start when switching styles up.

Now, though, comes an ever-so-slightly more dramatic haircut: the curtain bob. Similar to the midi, it spans the space between short and long hair and suits all face shapes and hair textures, but it maintains a distinct, symmetrical silhouette that drapes both sides of the head equally.