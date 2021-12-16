When I was younger, my mum told me to brush my hair regularly, put it into braids or a bun and, once a month, pour olive oil onto it and sit with a hot towel wrapped around my head. In typical eight-year-old fashion, I thought she was doing it for her own benefit: I oddly believed she found it fun looking after my hair. Now, realising it was the last on a long list of things she did, all I can say is thank you. She got so much right. However, according to trichologists (hair scientists), there was one crucial thing we were getting wrong: namely, the hairstyles we were picked.

Those tight, twisted buns and taut, sleek ponytails could have been putting my delicate hair under too much strain, leading to protracted breakage, weakness and split-ends. So, in a bid to not carry these bad habits into my late 20s and beyond, I asked Eva Proudman, chair of the Institute of Trichologists, to break down where we’re going wrong and how to remedy it.