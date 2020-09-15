I’m trying to use my wig as a more balanced means of protecting my natural hair, not just as a crux to lean on for ease (read: laziness). In the spirit of full disclosure, though, I should say that I do still feel more confident when I’m able to hide behind 22 inches of a glueless body wave wig than I am without.

I feel really exposed admitting that outside of my own head. It’s complicated and is no doubt influenced by years of being told both directly and inadvertently that my hair didn’t look “good” or “right”. I’ve had teachers tell me it’s not straight enough, ex-boyfriends tell me it’s not long enough and customers from my days working behind bars tell me that it doesn’t look enough “like normal hair”. It saddens me sometimes, but I’m working on it.

The biggest joy I’ve found recently has been private, though. When I’m not feeling the wig or am wearing an outfit that would compliment one of the new (albeit very simple) natural hairstyles I’ve built into my repertoire, I’ve started to style my hair as such.