Bond-building products, like Olaplex, work by filling in gaps in the bonds within the strands in your hair.

The star ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (patented by Olaplex), works by finding damaged bonds and linking these back to form healthy bonds again.

“A bonding product is a must for those that regularly chemically treat their hair and use hot styling tools,” says Robert Kirby, owner of Robert Kirby London, Balham and Wimbledon.

“By rebuilding the damaged bonds in the hair, the hair shafts can retain moisture and prevent issues like colour fading. Once the hair is healthy, the elasticity of the hair sits better, and hair holds its shape.”

Whether you get balayage, are bleach blonde, relax your hair or overdo it with the straighteners, hair compromised by heat or chemical damage will benefit from the science behind bond-building products. But, if none of the above applies to you, you may be wasting your money.