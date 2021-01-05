In 2010, race-based hair bias became illegal under the UK Equalities Act. Still, though, a high proportion of Black people still experience hair discrimination. This was echoed in the results of Stylist’s 2020 Black British Women census; “A lot of Black beauty and hair care products are not readily available or advertised,” we were told.

Hair equality is a conversation the Stylist beauty team has been spotlighting since launching our Hair Equality Campaign in 2017 and will continue to push to the forefront for years to come as it’s clear there is still work to be done. Children as young as 11 have experienced hair discrimination at school, new research revealed today. Additionally, over half (51%) have been sent home for wearing their hair naturally, the Dove research states.