All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Over the past seven or so years, apple cider vinegar has become a ubiquitous phenomenon, ready for use in almost any area of our lives. Whether it’s being splashed over a salad, relied on as a gateway to good gut health, or now, as the basis for an entire haircare regime, there’s something rather wonderful about the fruity-fermented liquid.
Just landed this side of the pond, dpHue is an ACV-centric haircare regime gaining traction for its ability to preserve and protect your colour post-salon visit. Created by celebrity hair colourist Justin Anderson, the line champions apple cider vinegar for its anti-microbial, naturally conditioning, cuticle-sealing, pH-balancing, shine-giving properties.
The best way to maintain the vibrancy of your colour between salon treatments is by looking after your hair and scalp properly. Healthy hair sustains movement, shine and the appearance of your colour – when hair is dry or damaged, colour can look patchy and hair overly processed.
Here’s a deep dive on the dpHue hair system, specifically created to keep colour the way your stylist intended.
dpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub
Until last year, we were all somewhat in the dark about the importance of a healthy scalp. But now, in the time of scalp enlightenment, scalp scrubs, massagers and masks are entering the mainstream.
This apple cider vinegar scrub is combined with Himalayan sea salt to physically exfoliate and slough away dead skin coating the scalp, unclog congested hair follicles and loosen any dirt or leftover product residue. Calming avocado oil and aloe vera soothe your freshly scrubbed skin at the same time.
Shop dpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub at Cult Beauty, £35
dpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
A shampoo substitute, this apple cider vinegar rinse replaces the need for foamy suds and instead cleanses away dirt and impurities without overly stripping the hair of its natural oils.
Shop dpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse at Cult Beauty, £32
dpHue Cool Blonde Shampoo
If you’re interested in trying dpHue but don’t much fancy the feeling of apple cider vinegar on your hair, there are also colour-maintaining shampoos for blonde and brunette hair as well.
To counteract the effect of bleach, Anderson packed this shampoo with hydrating silk proteins and hibiscus flower extract to help keep the hair at moisture equilibrium.
dpHue Cool Brunette Conditioner
A weightless colour-maintaining product, the Cool Brunette conditioner knocks out any unwanted or dull tones; instead, keeping the hair lustrous, shiny and rich.
dpHue Color Fresh Shampoo
Regardless of colour, this refreshing shampoo will look after your salon-fresh shade and cleanse away the unwanted dirt and debris that weighs down your roots. Infused with kumquat and sunflower seed extract, your hair is more protected against UV damage, too.
dpHue Gloss+
Tackle fading and root reappearance with a hair gloss that doubles as semi-permanent colour. Available in a plethora of shades, this strawberry blonde hue is giving Sydney Sweeney vibes and we’re here for it.
dpHue Colour Fresh Oil Therapy
As we said, the health of your hair will directly impact how healthy your colour appears. This non-greasy oil treatment combines argan oil, liquid shea butter and moisturising vitamins A and E to nourish the hair. It’s fast-absorbing and easy to apply – simply warm it up in your palms and around your fingers and run through the hair.
