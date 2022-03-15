Over the past seven or so years, apple cider vinegar has become a ubiquitous phenomenon, ready for use in almost any area of our lives. Whether it’s being splashed over a salad, relied on as a gateway to good gut health, or now, as the basis for an entire haircare regime, there’s something rather wonderful about the fruity-fermented liquid.

Just landed this side of the pond, dpHue is an ACV-centric haircare regime gaining traction for its ability to preserve and protect your colour post-salon visit. Created by celebrity hair colourist Justin Anderson, the line champions apple cider vinegar for its anti-microbial, naturally conditioning, cuticle-sealing, pH-balancing, shine-giving properties.