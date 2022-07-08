Whether you arrived at the decision to wear your coily or tightly textured hair naturally through watching hours of natural hair transformation videos, or if you just decided it’s time for a change, it can feel overwhelming knowing where to start with styling, treating and maximising your afro.

From leave-in conditioners that nourish the hair and create springy, happy coils, to advice on minimising heat damage, there’s one part of the conversation that’s been left out: trims and haircuts.

Often excluded due to the pressure Black women experience to retain hair length (usually at the expense of hair health) or due to the lack of visibility around knowing how to style afro hair, a cut seems to follow the same process every time: wash, dry, straighten, cut. A process that not only emphasises the length of the hair and anxiety around it but one that fails to consider the natural growth pattern of the hair. I propose to you instead, the dry afro cut.