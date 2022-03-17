Quite a bit, according to information coming out of Dyson HQ.

First up, the Coanda smoothing dryer has had a rethink. Used for taming flyaways (it attracts, lifts and pushes back the hair), it can now also transform into a powerful dryer with one switch.

There are also new and improved Airwrap barrels (in a range of widths) that can switch direction depending on the style of curl or wave you want. Previously the barrels needed to be changed mid-styling to create clockwise and anticlockwise shapes. Now, one barrel combines the role of two and can be changed by pressing a switch.

Finally, new firm and soft brushes work to straighten hair more efficiently, increasing the control you have during styling.