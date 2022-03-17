Dyson is releasing a new “re-engineered” Airwrap later this month – here’s what’s new
It includes one major upgrade to simplify curling the hair.
One of the most successful and innovative styling tools in history, the Dyson Airwrap has taken over social media (there’s a whole side of TikTok dedicated to the machine) and created a loyal, dedicated following of devotees. This month, it gets an upgrade.
Announced today, the Dyson Airwrap has been “radically” redesigned, with a whole new set of re-engineered attachments available to buy from the end of March.
OK, so what’s new?
Quite a bit, according to information coming out of Dyson HQ.
First up, the Coanda smoothing dryer has had a rethink. Used for taming flyaways (it attracts, lifts and pushes back the hair), it can now also transform into a powerful dryer with one switch.
There are also new and improved Airwrap barrels (in a range of widths) that can switch direction depending on the style of curl or wave you want. Previously the barrels needed to be changed mid-styling to create clockwise and anticlockwise shapes. Now, one barrel combines the role of two and can be changed by pressing a switch.
Finally, new firm and soft brushes work to straighten hair more efficiently, increasing the control you have during styling.
“Most styling tools ignore that hair types are very different – what attachment may work for one, could be detrimental to another,” says Dyson founder James Dyson about the new launch.
“The advancements in the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials and advancements in computational fluid dynamics. The result: direction change barrels for faster and easier curling, re-engineered brush attachments for more precise shaping, and an entirely new, dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer.
“Our ability to control airflow delivers enhanced Coanda performance to curl, shape and hide flyaways – without extreme heat.”
How much will the new Dyson Airwrap cost?
It depends on what you’re buying. An entirely new device will cost £479.99 – which includes the full set of re-engineered attachments.
If you’re upgrading your existing Airwrap, a full set of new attachments will cost £149.99.
When can you buy the new Dyson Airwrap?
The new Dyson Airwrap will be available to buy from Dyson at the end of March 2022.
Main image: courtesy of brand