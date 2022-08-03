4 easy ways to style a bob haircut that’s too short for a ponytail
Shake off the belief that short hair can’t be versatile. Here are simple styles to try at home.
Cutting a bob is no small feat – chopping even an inch off of your hair can feel like a mountain to summit. Because, when it comes down to it, we all get into familiarity ruts when it comes to our hair. There are simple and easy hairstyles we know and rely upon without having to think too much about them.
A low-ponytail, a slicked-back bun, a trusty claw clip – all hairstyles that take seconds to do but favour hair that’s long enough to tie up, which is something shorter bobs aren’t quite cut out for.
Whether you have a collarbone, midi, 90s, French or Italian bob, these four hairstyles are for you. Simple but stylish, it’ll help keep your style feeling fresh and fun. Shared by TikTok user @stxph.h, the video shows how to recreate each style, only one of which you need extra accessories for.
Whether it’s butterfly-clipped baby braids, a flicked bob, a slicked back style or a half-up half-down look, there are myriad ways to style your newly short or forever short hair. Just remember to apply heat protection before using heated tools and give your hair a break from anything too tightly held or secured. Besides that – experiment!
Main image: Getty