Cutting a bob is no small feat – chopping even an inch off of your hair can feel like a mountain to summit. Because, when it comes down to it, we all get into familiarity ruts when it comes to our hair. There are simple and easy hairstyles we know and rely upon without having to think too much about them.

A low-ponytail, a slicked-back bun, a trusty claw clip – all hairstyles that take seconds to do but favour hair that’s long enough to tie up, which is something shorter bobs aren’t quite cut out for.