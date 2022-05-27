31 easy hairstyles for long hair that don’t require a lot of time, effort or skill
Allow me to present the easy hairstyles for long hair I’m wearing on repeat right now.
If there’s one thing I don’t love in this world, it’s gatekeeping – especially when it comes to hair, beauty and skincare routines. Often I find myself scrolling Instagram and TikTok, baffled at how put-together and effortless the people on my feeds look, and the thing I find my eye drawn to most is the chic, low-key hairstyles that form the cherry on top of the entire aesthetic.
So, in the spirit of not gatekeeping but inspiring a new weekday or weekend hairstyle, allow me to present the easy hairstyles for long hair I’m cycling through at the moment. They don’t require masses of time or the octopus-like skill of a professional hairdresser, so just take a few moments to scroll through, save your faves and revisit when the pull for something new strikes again.
- 1.
Soft hairband
- 2.
Low pony
- 3.
Side parting
- 4.
Oversized scrunchie
- 5.
Mid-ponytail
- 6.
Claw clip
- 7.
Silk scarf
- 8.
Side plait
- 9.
90s ponytail
- 10.
Baby braids
- 11.
Clip stacking
- 12.
Flicked ends
- 13.
Plaited ponytail
- 14.
Centre part
- 15.
Messy bun
- 16.
Alice band
- 17.
Low fluffy ponytail
- 18.
Slicked back bun
- 19.
Bubble braid
- 20.
Loose bun
- 21.
Plaits
- 22.
Hair bow
- 23.
Space buns
- 24.
Knot bun
- 25.
Loose waves
- 26.
Pineapple
- 27.
Half-up
- 28.
Bandana and baby braids
- 29.
Blow dry
- 30.
Side part pony
- 31.
High bubble pony
Main image: Getty