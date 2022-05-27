If there’s one thing I don’t love in this world, it’s gatekeeping – especially when it comes to hair, beauty and skincare routines. Often I find myself scrolling Instagram and TikTok, baffled at how put-together and effortless the people on my feeds look, and the thing I find my eye drawn to most is the chic, low-key hairstyles that form the cherry on top of the entire aesthetic.

So, in the spirit of not gatekeeping but inspiring a new weekday or weekend hairstyle, allow me to present the easy hairstyles for long hair I’m cycling through at the moment. They don’t require masses of time or the octopus-like skill of a professional hairdresser, so just take a few moments to scroll through, save your faves and revisit when the pull for something new strikes again.