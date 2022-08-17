For many Black women, associating pain and discomfort with getting our hair done is normal. I remember being told that my hair had to be done very tightly to look fresh and last longer. This is something many of us still believe to be true.

“When doing your hair, if it’s painful and uncomfortable, this is usually a sign of the hair follicles being excessively pulled, which can result in breakage or traction alopecia,” says Ebuni Ajiduah certified trichologist and owner of Untype Your Hair salon.

“It’s important to remember that the hair around the perimeter of your head is not as strong as the rest of your hair. For those who wear wigs, avoid tight or ill-fitting wigs and use a wig fix or wig cap to protect the hair. Also, make sure braids and the cornrows underneath your wig are not excessively tight.”