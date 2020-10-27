Across its 50-minute run time, Dabiri leads the interviewees through discussions related to childhood and the moment they experienced their Afro hair intersecting with Eurocentric views.

They examine generations of using relaxers (including one woman’s story on how it left her scalp in scabs), the joys and fun behind the doors of a Black salon (“Once you put your foot over the doorway, you know you could be there for an hour, you could be there for five hours,” comments one woman in the documentary) and the trauma of repeatedly seeing Floyd’s death and the impact it had on the Black community this year.