The brainchild of material scientist Dr Eric Pressly (one of the original co-developers of Olaplex) and business partner Michael Sampson, Epres is a spray-on hair treatment based on research conducted by Pressly.

While the formula is still patent-pending (meaning the brand remains tightlipped about what’s inside), we do know that it’s acid-free and helps hair to deeply repair from chemical, heat or mechanical damage. (The exclusion of acid means that the product won’t interact with colouring or chemical treatments you may have in a salon.)

Not only is it acid-free but Epres also uses biodiffusion technology that continues to repair the hair even after it’s dried. Once the hair is dry, it’s more difficult for a product to get into the hair shaft – with Epres, oil-based molecules are able to continue to penetrate deeper into the hair.