“Expensive brunette” is the darker hair colour celebrities are turning to this winter
Luxe and low-maintenance, the “expensive brunette” is an updated variation on the classic brunette hair colour. Here’s how to ask your hairdresser for the deep, shiny, healthy style.
First, there were shadow roots, smoked marshmallow and solar blonde hair colour trends. Now, “expensive brunette” popping up on social media and celebrity-filled red carpets.
After Hailey Bieber debuted darker hair earlier this year, the internet coined the colour as “expensive brunette”. Characterised by multiple shades and tones of brown, deep brown and dark blonde, the brunette revamp is a deeper, more “designed” version of the classic hair colour.
What is an expensive brunette colour?
“Expensive brunette is all about a luxurious feel to the hair, focusing on dimension, shine and hair health. It gives the client the chance to create a hair colour that’s bespoke to their needs,” explains celebrity hairstylist and Tangle Teezer ambassador Liam Curran. “Hair colour techniques have changed in recent years with the rise of balayage and clients, now more than ever post-lockdown, want low-maintenance styles with an expensive feel.”
“For years blondes have experienced beautiful blends of light tones and now brunettes want the same experience. Mixing numerous different shades and finishing with luxe toners not only injects beautiful colours but adds beautiful shine too.”
How to ask your hairstylist for an expensive brunette colour?
“Expensive brunette is not an all-over colour. Any ‘expensive’ colour feel is a professional style and so you want to stay clear of box dyes,” advises Curran. “It’s important to speak with your colourist and discuss your skin and eye colour/tone to uncover which brunette shades work for you. As with tones of blondes, there are many different tones of brunettes. For example, rich chocolate, coppers, warm golds, honey and cool brunettes.
“If you’re interested in trying out an expensive brunette colour, explore dimension, high shine, depth, intermixed tones, and custom blends with your stylist.”
Curran’s final tip is the age-old classic: take in reference images to make sure you and your hairstylist are on the same page before any cutting or colouring gets underway.
Is it less damaging to dye your hair a darker shade than a lighter one?
“When colouring your hair any colour it’s always important to maintain a healthy condition. Colour can often leave our hair more compromised (more dry and brittle) which is why it’s so important to invest in a brush that will be gentle on your hair,” says Curran. He suggests using a brush designed to be kind to your hair like Tangle Teezer’s Fine & Fragile hairbrush.
Expensive brunette inspiration
Main image: Getty