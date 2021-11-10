First, there were shadow roots, smoked marshmallow and solar blonde hair colour trends. Now, “expensive brunette” popping up on social media and celebrity-filled red carpets.

After Hailey Bieber debuted darker hair earlier this year, the internet coined the colour as “expensive brunette”. Characterised by multiple shades and tones of brown, deep brown and dark blonde, the brunette revamp is a deeper, more “designed” version of the classic hair colour.