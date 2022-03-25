All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Founded by siblings Akash and Nikita Mehta, Fable & Mane is rethinking the way we treat our hair.
If you’ve seen me recently, I must apologise – I’ve probably spoken to you at length about a) wearing SPF regularly (this one’s my fave) or b) Fable & Mane. A sibling-founded label, Fable & Mane is a haircare brand with a resonating story and beautiful, efficacious products that really work.
Brother and sister duo Akash and Nikita Mehta developed the brand after experiencing the benefits of hands-on hair treatments, Indian hair oiling and massage from their grandmother.
A staple in their routines, the name Fable & Mane stems from the time when their grandmother would rub oils into their hair and tell them stories. Years later, Fable & Mane would be born and go on to win multiple awards.
So, to save you the ear-bashing I’ve given everyone I know about the transformative power of Fable & Mane’s hydrating, replenishing, olfactory hair products, here’s a breakdown of what they have to offer and which one will suit you best. (Me? I’m a convert to the hair mask – it’s a custard-like texture that my 3a hair loves most.)
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil
A pre-shampoo treatment, this oil is designed to be popped on before your usual wash routine or overnight. Infused with ashwagandha, dashmool and castor oil, the oil is like a tonic for the scalp – designed to improve the health of your scalp (increased circulation) and increase hair growth.
Massage onto dry hair and scalp and leave for a minimum of five minutes before continuing with your normal routine.
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Shampoo
A truly indulgent-feeling shampoo, I love that it doesn’t ever leave my hair feeling overly dry or squeaky clean. Instead, my hair and scalp feel thoroughly cleansed (very different to squeaky clean), soft, supple and hydrated.
Silicone-free, this shampoo is enriched with centella asiatica (aka the popular ingredient cica), aloe vera and coconut oil to aid hair growth and moisturise and replenish.
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Conditioner
The next step in the Fable & Mane routine: conditioner. A bounty of coconut derivatives to give the hair gloss, shine and reduce breakage, it also contains turmeric to protect the hair against mechanical and environmental stressors (think pollution and weather conditions).
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Mask
A whipped custard type of texture, this hair mask transformed my dry curly hair – leaving it light, moisturised, fluffy without frizz and smelling sensational.
Mango butter, banana and coconut cream work together to soften hair, restore elasticity and stimulate the scalp to grow healthier hair. A potent mix of magnesium, vitamin C, potassium from the banana, as well as amino acids from the coconut cream and my hair has never been happier.
Fable & Mane SahaScalp Wild Ginger Purifying Scrub
Scalp scrubs aren’t necessarily a new concept, but Fable & Mane’s is one of the best to try. It’s packed with Himalayan sea salt (to thoroughly cleanse and slough dead skin away from the scalp), as well as neem, a healing agent, and wild ginger – an antioxidant that encourages healthy hair growth.
Shop Fable & Mane SahaScalp Wild Ginger Purifying Scrub, £28
Fable & Mane SahaScalp Amla Soothing Serum
Perfect to pair with your HoliRoots Hair Oil, use this soothing serum at the end of your routine or between washes to calm itchy, dry scalps and soften your hair, preventing further breakage and smoothing down cuticles.
