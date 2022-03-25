If you’ve seen me recently, I must apologise – I’ve probably spoken to you at length about a) wearing SPF regularly ( this one’s my fave) or b) Fable & Mane. A sibling-founded label, Fable & Mane is a haircare brand with a resonating story and beautiful, efficacious products that really work.

Brother and sister duo Akash and Nikita Mehta developed the brand after experiencing the benefits of hands-on hair treatments, Indian hair oiling and massage from their grandmother.

A staple in their routines, the name Fable & Mane stems from the time when their grandmother would rub oils into their hair and tell them stories. Years later, Fable & Mane would be born and go on to win multiple awards.