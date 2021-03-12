The news of Fenty Hair comes just weeks after the company announced that Rihanna’s Fenty fashion line with LVMH was being put on hold.

In a statement to WWD, LVMH said: “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the ready-to-wear activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions.”

However, Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage lingerie line continues to go strong, alongside her beauty brands.

While it might not be new music, we’re excited to see what Rihanna will do with haircare. Until then, watch this space for more details on Fenty Hair products and release dates.