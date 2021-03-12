Fenty Hair: everything you need to know about Rihanna’s next possible beauty range
Hanna Ibraheem
First there was Fenty Beauty, then Fenty Skin and now? Rihanna may be launching Fenty Hair. Here’s what we know so far.
Much like everything else she touches, Rihanna is dominating the world of beauty. After stellar success with her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, the singer launched Fenty Skin, which proved just as popular. And now, it seems she’s about to branch out into the world of haircare.
Yep, Rihanna’s company, Roraj Trade LLC, filed a trademark for ‘Fenty Hair’ on 3 March. According to legal documents, the prospective haircare line could cover everything from styling and straightening to bleaching, relaxing and colouring products – and even hair glitter.
While we’re yet to get further details, we have no doubt the line-up will be impressive. From playing a part in the revival of the mullet to her recent 70s-style layered fringe, Rihanna knows a thing or two about incredible hair. Plus, the news has already gotten fans excited.
The news of Fenty Hair comes just weeks after the company announced that Rihanna’s Fenty fashion line with LVMH was being put on hold.
In a statement to WWD, LVMH said: “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the ready-to-wear activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions.”
However, Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage lingerie line continues to go strong, alongside her beauty brands.
While it might not be new music, we’re excited to see what Rihanna will do with haircare. Until then, watch this space for more details on Fenty Hair products and release dates.
