I’m sure you can picture the scene. Staring into the mirror willing for your hair to revert back to whatever the situation was before you dyed your hair. The box is probably still on the side of your sink, the latex gloves bunched up in the corner. Did you even need to do this? Probably not, but here you are now with what feels like a true hair care disaster in front of you.

As a beauty journalist, while I’m not a big fan of at-home colour, I do understand how good it can be; quick, efficient, and during this cost-of-living crisis, often a lot less expensive than a salon visit. But the problem is that without a pro on hand and chemicals in the mix there is a propensity for things to go wrong.