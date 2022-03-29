Besides the fêted return of the side-parting, the 94th Academy Awards (read: those Oscars) red carpet had one other clear winner: the flicky bob – or, more formally, the ‘flicked-out’ bob.

The flicky bob, so-called for the way the ends of the hair flick out away from the face, brings to mind a 50s-esque, preppy aesthetic. We’re not quite at rollerblading waitresses and a bumping jukebox but we’re not far off.