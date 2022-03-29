“Flicky bobs” are the trending spring haircut we can’t stop saving
The flicked-out bob is inspired by the 50s and 60s with a few key differences.
Besides the fêted return of the side-parting, the 94th Academy Awards (read: those Oscars) red carpet had one other clear winner: the flicky bob – or, more formally, the ‘flicked-out’ bob.
The flicky bob, so-called for the way the ends of the hair flick out away from the face, brings to mind a 50s-esque, preppy aesthetic. We’re not quite at rollerblading waitresses and a bumping jukebox but we’re not far off.
Seen on Olivia Culpo, Naomi Scott and Billie Eilish at the recent 94th Acadamy Awards ceremony, the flicked-out bob has been gaining traction on TikTok for a while – an antidote to the minimalist straightness of the Y2K resurgence.
An easy one to try, flicking the ends of your hair outwards can be done with a hairdryer, rollers or straighteners.
For hair that isn’t naturally straight, begin by drying your hair into a classically smooth and voluminous blowout. Then, using a barrel brush (the size of your brush will determine the size of your ‘flicks’), brush down the hair as you dry, rolling your wrist slightly back towards you at the ends.
Secure velcro or heated rollers at the ends to set the flick or, for an easier and quicker result, use a straightening iron to create a more dramatic upwards flick. Finish with a shot of cool air to keep your style in place for longer.
If you don’t have a bob, flicked-out hair can still be yours. Flicked-out mid-length and longer hairstyles are just as chic, as well as updos like the flicked ponytail Hailey Bieber wore to the 2019 Met Gala.
Main image: Getty/designed by Molly Saunders