Fluffy hair is the 90s blonde trend all over Instagram right now

“The colour you ask your hairdresser for is ‘Nectar Blonde’ which looks luxurious, golden and warm. It’s a cosy and comforting shade that looks expensive and rich. Bright and soft contrast highlights frame the face, giving depth to the style.

“The key here is to lighten the hair’s base colour to a dark golden blonde, adding warm vanilla cream highlights through the layers and to the face frame area.

“Avoid purple shampoo with this colour. Instead, enhance warmth and richness using products with beige and golden tones, such as Evo Fabuloso Beige. This works with the natural yellow undertone of blonde hair, helping it to have the richness of nectar rather than the brassiness of yellow.

“Ask your hairstylist for a beige or golden-blonde base colour with chunkier, hand-painted highlights around the frame of your face. Use Evo Fabuloso Beige as a five-minute conditioning toner when you feel your colour has begun to fade. This colour works best for those with medium to fair natural hair, as very dark bases tend to have more orange undertones to fight against.”