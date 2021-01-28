Pretty Damn Good: the styling wax this beauty entrepreneur relies on to keep her edges laid
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
Whether you realise it or not, everybody has their own little beauty rituals. Whether it’s as simple as showering everyday and cleaning your face or following an elaborate 10-step Korean beauty-inspired skincare routine, beauty flits into your day-to-day life in some form or another.
When you have a real passion for beauty, it’s understandable that you may choose to pursue a career in the field. This is what happened to Kandice Amoah, founder of Kiya Cosmetics. After discovering YouTube videos on relaxed and natural hair, Amoah decided to begin her own channel. Here, she shared a wealth of knowledge on hair, covering tips, product reviews and tutorials.
As Amoah continued to educate herself on healthy hair care practices, she decided to shave off all of her relaxed hair and began a new natural hair journey.
After her Big Chop, Amoah continued to learn about the best products and ingredients and the more she did, the more her passion grew. This led Amoah to create her own natural hair and skincare brand, Kiya Cosmetics (named after her two daughters, Kiyanah and Mya). Its products are ingredients-focused, utilising ingredients like shea butter, African black soap, niacinamide, jojoba oil, rosehip oil, vitamin E and pink clay.
But with the incredibly busy schedule that comes with running her business, what products does Amoah turn to to help make her day a bit easier? Here, she tells us.
“I discovered the Fonex Gummy Styling Wax Ultra Hold, £5.15, in August last year. I was introduced to it by one of my braid stylists. She installed some straight back braids for me and used it to slick my baby hairs. I was shocked that it kept my kinky 4C edges laid all day.
“What drew me to it was its instant hold. Despite it being in the middle of a heatwave, my style stayed intact all day. Finding a product that holds 4C-type hair in place all day long isn’t easy but this product does it effortlessly without leaving any residue or tackiness behind. It helps my styles look more complete once my edges are held in place nicely and it lasts all day, which is a must for me since my days are so long.
“I run a haircare and skincare company so I always try to put my best foot forward when it comes to styling my hair. It’s become more important since I recently did a second Big Chop, so with super short hair, every little bit counts and my edges can make or break the style.
“When your hair looks good, you feel good. As a time-poor mother of three children with a business to run, I need products that are efficient and work instantly. My day consists of dropping the kids to school, making the products by hand with my small team of staff, answering customers emails, updating our social media platforms and organising Zoom meetings with factories in Ghana, where our shea butter is sourced from. So, the last thing I should be thinking about is if my hairstyle is holding up. This Gummy Wax Styling Gel provides me with this sense of relief.
“I apply a small amount of it on my edges and use a small brush to swoop my baby hairs into place. The brand has a few formulas but I prefer the ultra-hold – in the red jar – as it lasts longer.
“I like the packaging as it holds a lot of product and comes with a foil film to keep the wax fresh. It also stands out with its bold colouring so whenever I need it in a hurry, I spot it instantly amongst my other hair styling products.
“But if you use it, remember: a little goes a long way! Take a small bit into your palm and emulsify it between your fingers. Apply lightly on the edges and use a toothbrush or metal tail comb to manipulate the baby hairs into your preferred style, be it all slicked back or into a finger wave pattern.”
Fonex Gummy Professional Styling Wax Ultra Hold
Main image: Kandice Amoah/courtesy of brands