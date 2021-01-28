Pretty Damn Good: the styling wax this beauty entrepreneur relies on to keep her edges laid

Whether you realise it or not, everybody has their own little beauty rituals. Whether it’s as simple as showering everyday and cleaning your face or following an elaborate 10-step Korean beauty-inspired skincare routine, beauty flits into your day-to-day life in some form or another.

When you have a real passion for beauty, it’s understandable that you may choose to pursue a career in the field. This is what happened to Kandice Amoah, founder of Kiya Cosmetics. After discovering YouTube videos on relaxed and natural hair, Amoah decided to begin her own channel. Here, she shared a wealth of knowledge on hair, covering tips, product reviews and tutorials.