The ‘frame cut’ is a versatile, timeless and totally customisable haircut that suits every face shape
There’s little Zendaya does that I don’t want to emulate – including traversing a tent, swinging from ropes and singing her heart out to a ground-bound Zac Efron.
The thing I find myself coveting the most, though, is her repertoire of beautiful hairstyles. From a plum-red midi bob to a tousled fringe and her trademark natural curls, she never fails to surprise and delight me.
One of my favourite Zendaya dos is a face-framing, softly layered haircut she wore in London late last year. Its name: the frame cut. Forecast by stylist, presenter and Evo international creative director Tom Smith, the style is set to be stratospherically popular this autumn.
“If two of my favourite trends of 2022 had a baby – bottleneck bangs and Botticelli waves – this haircut would be it,” he says.
“The frame is all about embracing one’s natural waves to cut an irregular fringe or bang that sits above the eyebrows and frames the face. Typically, creating a corner around the eyes for longer hair to frame the sides of the face is a fantastic choice to flatter longer faces and highlight the eyes, eyebrows and cheekbones.”
“Autumn is a great time to try a fringe as the weather cools and the sweaty impracticalities of wearing your hair on your face disappear. If you have a cowlick or wavy hair, even better,” says Smith.
“An experienced hair stylist can work with the natural characteristics of your hair and hairline to create a ‘frame’ that is unique to you. It’s a great opportunity to show off a well-groomed eyebrow or to shorten a high forehead while framing the eyes. Ask your stylist to recommend the shape best for you.”
Main image: Getty