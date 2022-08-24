There’s little Zendaya does that I don’t want to emulate – including traversing a tent, swinging from ropes and singing her heart out to a ground-bound Zac Efron.

The thing I find myself coveting the most, though, is her repertoire of beautiful hairstyles. From a plum-red midi bob to a tousled fringe and her trademark natural curls, she never fails to surprise and delight me.

One of my favourite Zendaya dos is a face-framing, softly layered haircut she wore in London late last year. Its name: the frame cut. Forecast by stylist, presenter and Evo international creative director Tom Smith, the style is set to be stratospherically popular this autumn.