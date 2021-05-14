French balayage hair trend: the low-maintenance hair colour trend of the season
French balayage is emerging as one of the most requested hair colour trends in salons. Here, we break down everything you need to know.
From Bardot blonde and fiery copper to oyster grey and lilac, there are numerous hair colour trends doing the rounds now that hair appointments are back.
Once you’ve decided on the right hair colour for you, it’s important to consider the style of colouring. Nowadays, many of us are opting or low-maintenance options to keep us going between hair appointments – and one that’s proving the most popular? French balayage.
Here, Adam Reed, UK editorial ambassador for L’Oreal Professionnel, breaks down everything you need to know about this season’s biggest trend.
What is French balayage?
“French balayage is a colour philosophy. It’s all about taking balayage back to its Parisian roots to create that effortless natural-looking colour that so many are now seeking.
“The Parisians are well known as the epitome of graceful and easy-looking style and French balayage is just that; it looks beautiful, luminous, healthy and completely effortless. However, it takes a huge amount of skill to blend the colour this seamlessly, something only achievable in a salon with a professional.”
What is the technique for French balayage?
“The beauty of balayage is that it’s a highly personalised service and the techniques can vary depending on everything from your hair type and texture to the result you are looking for. It’s all about an artistic eye for placement and painting colour onto the hair almost freehand, blending light and dark shades and enhancing the individual’s face shape, hair colour and cut.”
Which hair types are best suited to French balayage?
“French balayage is for all; all hair types and hair colours, it’s a wonderfully beautiful technique that can be dialled up or down, depending on the desired end finish. The key to maintaining this look on all hair types is colour maintenance.
“Using a colour-protecting shampoo is perfect to help maintain hair colour and its vibrancy. I always recommend using heat protection before heat styling to protect hair from damage and colour from fading.”
Are there any specific hair colours that are best suited to French balayage?
“The beauty of French balayage is that it is achievable on all hair colours, from light to dark hues – gone is the idea that only blondes can achieve a beautiful balayage.
“Those who are looking to enhance their natural colour may opt for a soft transformation, brunettes could look to copper and caramel hues being painted in to offer more depth, whilst lighter hair colours may look to brighten their blonde with beautifully-toned face framing.
“Balayage always looks it’s most beautiful when super vibrant and glossy – my favourite product to keep hair healthy and offer that glass hair effect is L’Oréal Professionnel Mythic Oil, £17.70. Use this once a week and leave in hair overnight for a deeper treatment for luscious, high-shine hair.”
French balayage hair inspiration
Main image: Getty