Just as chic as it sounds, consider it to be a customisable shade of blonde that’s designed to suit you. “French blonde is about adapting the colour to your skin tone,” says Harriet Muldoon, colourist at Larry King Hair. “It’s a classic fine stitch with a golden beige tone – meaning you can’t see where the blonde begins. When I’m doing it, I always tend to leave out the ends of the hair, which means you end up with a natural lift.”

When you’re talking to your colourist about creating French blonde, Muldoon says you should ask for a set of classic highlights with a smudge for a natural blend, and then she suggests a top-up every three months or so. But you can prolong the colour with a good shampoo and conditioner. “I recommend Larry King’s Good Life Shampoo, £40 and Olaplex No3 Hair Protector, £23, every two weeks,” she says.

