The ‘French bob’ is an elegant, shorter haircut loved by Kaia Gerber and Ana de Armas
One of the most popular haircuts of the last two years, the French bob is sticking around. Here’s all the inspiration you need for this glamorous twist on a classic bob haircut.
There’s something about a bob haircut that just screams chic. The shoulder-skimming hairstyle skyrocketed into popularity over the last year and numerous celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez, have recently gotten the chop.
But now, a new form of the bob hairstyle is being highly requested. Last year, it even became the most googled haircut of the moment. Enter: the French bob.
What is a French bob?
Shorter than your average bob, the French iteration is one that hairdressers are seeing an increased demand for. “When my salon reopened [between lockdowns last year], I had a few clients asking for the French bob or a slight interpretation of it,” says Adam Reed, UK editorial ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel.
In 2021, the stylish haircut has been the look of choice for celebrities, including Keke Palmer, Kaia Gerber and Ana de Armas. But, where did this stylish look come from? “The inspiration for the French bob comes from the 20s and 30s era,” explains Reed. “It reminds me of Louise Brooks – it has that sultry jazz singer feel. It’s sassy and elegant.”
As for the actual cut itself, it’s a fair bit shorter than the shoulder length that bobs are usually associated with. “It is a sharp, outlined, chin-grazing bob and the point of the bob should hit the corner of the mouth,” adds Reed. “The fringe should sit just above the brow – slightly shorter than a usual fringe but still super chic.
“It’s such a great haircut to get right now as it’s a lovely move forward from the boyfriend bob we saw last year; it’s a really nice way of updating it.”
Is a French bob hard to maintain at home?
Depending on your hair type, some bobs can be high-maintenance but the great thing about the French bob is that it’s easy to style for everybody. “I recommend prepping the hair with heat protector, styling mousse, or gel before blow-drying as this will give the hair a great moldable hold,” says Reed, before adding that you can finish with hairspray for extra hold.
However, the main point of this hairstyle is to embrace your natural texture and allow it to sit however it wants, even if that’s a slightly messy fashion. It’s the style of the haircut itself that’s more important here.
Looking for some French bob inspiration? Look no further.
17 French bob haircut inspirations
