Frizzy hair has been a mainstay in my life since I could cognitively recognise myself in a mirror. No matter how much I smoothed, slicked and brushed, my hair would repeatedly return to a natural fluff; all the while, one question ran through my mind: why is my hair so gosh darn (replace with a more realistic expletive) frizzy?

There have been periods of time when I’ve leaned into the style, even going so far as to brush through my curls to create a halo of gravity-defying fluff and it looked great. However, when I’ve spent time perfecting a blow-dry or trying to look put together in holiday photos, the frizz is not my friend.

Ahead of sticky-neck/halo-frizz season, here’s the 411 on why your hair is frizzing and what you can do about it if it’s bothering you.