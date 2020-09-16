Girl Free the Fro is the natural hair Instagram account we’ve been waiting for

What has your personal journey with your hair been like?

“I grew up in Hastings, so I didn’t have much access to products and education apart from my family. I started doing my hair myself at the age of 11 but I wanted to do what my friends were doing. I went to an all girls school so it was a really girly group. We would read magazines and copy the hairstyles and whatever my friends did, I wanted to do it as well but it wasn’t the best thing for my hair. At the age of 12, I started getting my hair relaxed and when my friends were dyeing their hair pink and purple, I was trying it too.

“At 14, I started getting braids and weaves and once I got weave, it went on from there. I didn’t ever really have my natural hair out from then. It wasn’t an embarrassment but I was aware that when I went to school (or now, work) with my hair down to my neck one day and then a little puff the next, it felt like it drew too much attention. So I kept getting weaves. I would be up until 1am taking it out and then at the hairdressers for 8am to get a new weave and nobody saw my natural hair in-between.