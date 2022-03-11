TikTok users have been using glycolic acid (specifically, The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution) as a transformative cure for the appearance of dandruff. Applied before a normal shampoo and conditioning routine and the acid is reported to reduce flaking skin and mitigate its reappearance.

Scientifically, it makes sense. Glycolic acid works by loosening the water-based bonds that keep dead skin cells attached to the skin. It’s a common exfoliant used in skin and body care, celebrated for revealing brighter, more even and radiant skin. In clinics, it’s a popular base for facial peels. A versatile, affordable acid, it’s suitable for almost all skin types but can be too powerful for dry and sensitive skin.

To understand more about the link between dry, flaking scalps and glycolic acid we asked an expert to break it down. Here’s everything you need to know.