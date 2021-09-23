Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Hair

Beauty lovers, this going out-out hair trend is big news on Instagram

Going out-out? This chic hairstyle has been given the stamp of approval by the likes of Mindy Kaling, Megan Thee Stallion and Kaia Gerber, among others. 

Once upon a time, in a world before Covid-19 and a gazillion lockdowns, comedian Micky Flanagan asked us to solve the long-standing dilemma of how to tell whether you’re out for a few drinks or out for the night. Or, to put it in his words, whether you’re going out, or going out-out.

Nowadays, of course, every outing feels like the latter; after months spent locked indoors, we’re more than ready to embrace those big night out vibes. We want to stay out late with our loved ones, we’re ready to – however reluctantly – part with our hard-earned cash, and we’d love nothing more than to clear our diaries for the following day (just to, you know, give us a little recovery time).

As such, we’re welcoming a return to glamour as we shuffle out of our hardworking loungewear and into some seriously opulent fashion pieces – which means, yes, we need the hairstyle to match.

Is it any wonder, then, that the S-Wave (or old Hollywood wave, if you prefer) is back in a very big way?

Mindy Kaling, of course, recently embraced the retro trend in a big way at the Emmy Awards, teaming her glossy waves with a strapless Carolina Herrera gown.

Sharing a photo of the look to Instagram, hairstylist Marc Mena wrote simply: “The glamour is real, darling.”

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion donned her own S-Wave hairstyle at this year’s Met Gala

And, as if we needed further proof that this glam ‘do is pretty much made for everyone, Kaia Gerber showed us how to achieve the look with a bob or mini mane, too:

Tempted to try out these old-Hollywood-inspired, brushed-out curls for yourself on your next out-out outing? Well, the experts at L’Oréal Professionnel advise using your straighteners – or flat irons – to achieve the look.

“Starting close to the roots at the front, roll a 5cm section of hair around [your straighteners], away from the face,” they advise in their online tutorial, noting that it’s important to apply heat protection first (not to mention fully blowdry your hair).

After a second or two, L’Oréal experts say it’s time to release the hair and twist it around the index finger before letting it drop and cool. You should repeat this process throughout the hair.

“Using a serum on the lengths and ends will give your hairstyle extra protection and a beautifully shiny finish, without weighing down the hair,” they add.

You can watch the tutorial for yourself below:

Yes, it’s a process – but, as a survey of 2,000 adults recently found that it takes at least 40 minutes to get ready for a night out-out, we reckon it’s a process that’s well worth trying.

Plus, isn’t getting ready the best bit about going out-out anyway?

Images: Getty

