Once upon a time, in a world before Covid-19 and a gazillion lockdowns, comedian Micky Flanagan asked us to solve the long-standing dilemma of how to tell whether you’re out for a few drinks or out for the night. Or, to put it in his words, whether you’re going out, or going out-out.

Nowadays, of course, every outing feels like the latter; after months spent locked indoors, we’re more than ready to embrace those big night out vibes. We want to stay out late with our loved ones, we’re ready to – however reluctantly – part with our hard-earned cash, and we’d love nothing more than to clear our diaries for the following day (just to, you know, give us a little recovery time).