You may have experienced it before. You wash your hair, enjoy the feeling of a fresh, clean scalp but come evening, your roots feel heavy and you start to notice grease peeking through.

Greasy hair is very common and we might actually be more prone to it during lockdown. “Your scalp is your hair’s support system – and so a healthy scalp is key to the production of healthy hair,” explains Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at Philip Kingsley. “During lockdown, your scalp’s condition is just as important as ever – if not more so - as stress, which we are all feeling, can negatively impact the health of your scalp. This is especially true if you already suffer from dandruff or other scalp conditions.”

Stress has an impact on our hormone levels, which can also have an affect on the skin’s barrier function, and this in turn may disrupt the microbiome of your scalp, she adds: “Due the nature of the hair growth cycle, the effects of stress will not be noticeable on your hair until six to 12 weeks later, so people do not always connect the two events. However, stress can impact the scalp much faster.”