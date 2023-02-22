This is how to style a grown-out butterfly cut, according to a celebrity hairdresser
The onslaught of new hair cut trends is all well and good, but what happens when they start to grow out? We’ve got the answers.
Name anything and there’s probably a haircut – or colour – named after it. From the box bob to the wolf cut (and its little sister, the cub cut), to French blonde and the Italian bob, there are different trends cropping up every week.
And that’s all well and good; they’re all suited to different people and hair types, but what happens when these cuts start to grow out? The most straightforward answer is just to book in for a regular trim and reshape, right? But we’re busy people, we lead busy lives, and hairdressers often have hefty wait lists for appointments, so naturally, the next best thing is to simply embrace the slightly grown-out phase and make the most of it while it lasts.
One of the most sought-after cuts of recent times is the voluminous butterfly cut, which has been trending on TikTok for a few months now and is inspired by Farrah Fawcett.
As celebrity hairstylist Chris Long explains, the butterfly cut has lots of layers descending around the face. “The layers are cut away from the face, which look like a butterfly’s fluttering wings – hence its name,” he says.
“It’s a cut that suits most hair types, but especially wavy hair, and I’d advise asking your regular stylist for face-framing layers, starting around chin length, and for longer layers throughout the rest of the hair.”
The popularity of this cut is in part down to the amount of volume it gives hair, but also because it’s one that really continues to deliver even when it grows out. “You might start to notice that layers eventually become too long around the face, which loses the dramatic and flattering effect of the cut,” says Long.
So if you feel like it’s getting too long around the face, you could visit your hairdresser again – or you could embrace it and learn to style it differently.
How to style a grown-out butterfly cut
The key thing to remember here is that volume is key. “Prep is important, and I would start with a product like Pantene’s 5-in-1 Leave-In Styling Primer, £9.99, which not only keeps hair more flexible and manageable for styling, but it also works to make it stronger and healthier. Plus it has added heat protection,” says Long.
Then use a volumising mousse (we like Hersheson’s Zhoosh Foam, £14) before blow-drying it. “I like to use a big round brush and style it away from the face – and don’t forget to use the cold boost setting on your dryer once hair is dry but while it’s still warm to help lock in the volume, and then finish with volumising hair spray,” he explains.
If you’re in a rush and you haven’t got time to wash your hair, Long suggests using a large-barrelled tong (such as BaByliss Rose Quartz Waving Tong, £38) to curl large sections of hair away from the face, creating the same sort of movement as you would if you were blow drying hair. “Then, to finish, tip your head upside down, spray some volumising spray throughout, flip it back and you’re good to go,” says Long.
It really is as straightforward as that.
