One of the most sought-after cuts of recent times is the voluminous butterfly cut, which has been trending on TikTok for a few months now and is inspired by Farrah Fawcett.

As celebrity hairstylist Chris Long explains, the butterfly cut has lots of layers descending around the face. “The layers are cut away from the face, which look like a butterfly’s fluttering wings – hence its name,” he says.

“It’s a cut that suits most hair types, but especially wavy hair, and I’d advise asking your regular stylist for face-framing layers, starting around chin length, and for longer layers throughout the rest of the hair.”

The popularity of this cut is in part down to the amount of volume it gives hair, but also because it’s one that really continues to deliver even when it grows out. “You might start to notice that layers eventually become too long around the face, which loses the dramatic and flattering effect of the cut,” says Long.