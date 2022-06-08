The ‘grown-out crop’ haircut is trending on TikTok thanks to its effortless, lived-in feel
Soft, voluminous and beachy, it’s the low-commitment way to try short hair for the first time.
Many of the most popular haircuts we take for granted originated on social media. Yes, feathery layers, swooped curtain bangs and deeply crimped hair aren’t anything new, but it’s fair to say that TikTok and Instagram have made them stratospherically popular.
Recently, the midi-bob (an in-between length that softly scrapes the chin and jawline) and the no-haircut haircut (invisible layers that give hair easy movement and a weightless feel) have boomed into fashion – both the work of hairdressing duo The Hair Bros – Seán Paul Nother and Nick Latham.
Now, the talented team have created a new, shorter cut: the grown-out crop.
Characterised by weightless, almost fluffy volume and length, the grown-out crop is the midpoint between a short hairstyle and a French bob length cut. Swept and flipped at the front and kept soft at the ends, it has the natural energy of a lived-in haircut.
The now-viral TikTok video shows how a razor is used to shape and cut the hairstyle’s outline – an easier way to emulate the softness of a haircut that’s several weeks old. Then, layers are added in to shape, soften and remove excess weight from the hair. Finally, a little mousse is worked through the roots to the ends and left to air dry creating tousled, lived-in movement.
Not sure if the big chop is quite right for you? This length helps to blur the line between a classic short haircut like a pixie and a cheekbone-skimming French bob. Plus, who said short hair had to forego voluminous, 70s-esque bangs? Thanks to The Hair Bros, it’s possible to have a little bit of everything.
