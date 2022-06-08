Many of the most popular haircuts we take for granted originated on social media. Yes, feathery layers, swooped curtain bangs and deeply crimped hair aren’t anything new, but it’s fair to say that TikTok and Instagram have made them stratospherically popular.

Recently, the midi-bob (an in-between length that softly scrapes the chin and jawline) and the no-haircut haircut (invisible layers that give hair easy movement and a weightless feel) have boomed into fashion – both the work of hairdressing duo The Hair Bros – Seán Paul Nother and Nick Latham.