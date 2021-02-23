Is it anyone else or does it finally feel like spring is here? The evenings are getting brighter and we have a tentative timeline to get out of lockdown…so can we hope for a more promising 2021? The change of season is often a time to think about the ‘new’ so how about new hair too?

If one hair colour trend encapsulated 2020 it was be home dye – but what can we expect for spring 2021? Some of this year’s new-found love of low-maintenance beauty will prevail, and with salons finally set to reopen on 12 April lots of people will be looking to book in for a big change. So what’s hot?