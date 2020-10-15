“I’ve had the same hair curling tong for 15 years and it gives me perfect loose waves”

A Tesco superstore was our only option and, though the offering was slim, I managed to pick out a Tresemme wand. Little did I know that this was a moment of cosmic alignment and that my hair had just met its perfect match.

Since that teenage party, I have used this hair wand nearly every day, which considering I’ll be 29 next month, is pretty good going. It has helped me fine-tune ‘my’ hairstyle, a look that I’ve been rocking (hopefully a little better now I’m in my late 20s) for nearly that whole time, too.

This is the wand that helps me get (in my opinion) the perfect curls. Not too ringlet-y (I don’t fancy re-living my year four Annie stage) and nothing near an ‘angel curl’, but with enough body and spring that they don’t feel beachy. My aim is to achieve clear definition around the face, a loose wave in the middle section and to end with healthy bounce.

The wand has become so famous throughout my friendship group that they’ll request I bring it with me on holidays, nights out and weekends away – as if I would ever leave it behind?