But what to do instead? According to Van Ness, the goal should be to try and keep the ends of your hair as far away from your back and pillowcase while you sleep.

“When we sleep, no matter what your hair is like, we’re going to gather it on top of our head, do a very loose top knot – do not slick it back tight because that can create breakage around your hairline. I like to use a silk scrunchie.

“If you’re someone who has [type] 3 or 4 or any family of textured hair, you’re probably going to be using a silk wrap or potentially a silk bonnet to cover up your hair while you sleep. Gorgeous. We just want to keep the ends away from our body heat. Taking care of your hair at night – that’s going to bring the best out of your hair.”

