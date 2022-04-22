How much damage does the sun really cause to your hair?
UV rays can cause “oxidative stress” to the hair, leaving it brittle, damaged and prone to breakage. Consultant dermatologist and hair expert Dr Sharon Wong explains.
Now that more of us are coming around to the idea of wearing SPF every day – yes, even under make-up, yes, when sitting next to a window, yes, on a plane – the concept of protecting our scalp and hair shouldn’t be a bridge too far, either.
In fact, the damaging UVA and UVB rays that can cause some skin cancers and premature ageing of the skin unsurprisingly affect the hair and the scalp, too.
According to a study by the University of São Paulo on the effects of solar radiation on the hair, excess exposure to ultraviolet-visible and invisible wavelengths can cause protein degradation and changes in the colour, texture and elasticity of the hair.
What happens to your hair in the sun
“Seeing your scalp as an extension of your facial skin is the best way to think of it when wanting to ensure your hair remains as healthy as possible,” explains consultant dermatologist and hair specialist Dr Sharon Wong. “The ageing process that affects your face is also relevant to the scalp, as it can become exposed to reactive oxygen species from UV exposure.”
“Hair doesn’t actually burn in the sun but excessive exposure to UVA and UVB rays results in oxidative stress, which causes structural damage to the hair by breaking down proteins, rendering the hair more brittle and prone to breakage and split ends. UV rays also bleach out the pigment/melanin that gives the hair its colour.”
How to protect your hair in the sun
“Of course, having some hair on your head does protect the skin underneath, but that isn’t adequate to keep your scalp safe from sun damage,” says Dr Wong.
“The parting and the crown of the scalp are common sites where sun damage can occur, especially if your hair is on the thinner side. It may seem obvious, but hats (or caps or scarves) will act as your primary line of defence against damage. You should also consider sunscreen.
“Opt for an oil-free and water-resistant formula to prevent it from running and causing irritation. Powdered sunscreens are also available and will feel less like a thick barrier. Stick sunscreens are also helpful for easy application.”
Much like facial SPF, adding an extra layer of precaution (sitting under an umbrella or wearing a wide-brimmed hat) can help to double down on avoiding the damaging effects of UV radiation from the sun.
Main image: Getty