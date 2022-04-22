Now that more of us are coming around to the idea of wearing SPF every day – yes, even under make-up, yes, when sitting next to a window, yes, on a plane – the concept of protecting our scalp and hair shouldn’t be a bridge too far, either.

In fact, the damaging UVA and UVB rays that can cause some skin cancers and premature ageing of the skin unsurprisingly affect the hair and the scalp, too.

According to a study by the University of São Paulo on the effects of solar radiation on the hair, excess exposure to ultraviolet-visible and invisible wavelengths can cause protein degradation and changes in the colour, texture and elasticity of the hair.