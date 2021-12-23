If picking at split ends is one of your toxic traits, listen up. Instead of tearing, pinching, yanking at and lamenting over the dry, damaged ends, adopt a “dusting” technique. It’ll help avoid breakage and maintain the overall length of your hair.

Unbelievably simple, hair dusting is recommended by hairstylists as a way to maintain healthy strands in between appointments. All you need is a pair of small scissors and a little free time. No, really.

“The best trick I could teach you to manage split ends is a technique called dusting,” Dom Seeley, celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow international creative director tells Stylist.