“Hair dusting” is the simple DIY way to get rid of split ends without losing inches
Consider this your full guide to hair dusting, straight from celebrity hairstylist Dom Seeley.
If picking at split ends is one of your toxic traits, listen up. Instead of tearing, pinching, yanking at and lamenting over the dry, damaged ends, adopt a “dusting” technique. It’ll help avoid breakage and maintain the overall length of your hair.
Unbelievably simple, hair dusting is recommended by hairstylists as a way to maintain healthy strands in between appointments. All you need is a pair of small scissors and a little free time. No, really.
“The best trick I could teach you to manage split ends is a technique called dusting,” Dom Seeley, celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow international creative director tells Stylist.
“This involves taking the split ends away from the surface of the hair which will help to promote healthier hair and tide you over until your next salon appointment.”
@audreyvictoria_
Quick trim ✨ I believe this is referred to as “dusting” #hairtok #hairtransformation #hair #fyp♬ Moonlight Serenade - Glenn Miller
Your step-by-step guide to hair dusting
Here, Seeley runs through his guide to dusting:
- Take a clean, neat 1/2 inch-wide section of the hair.
- Ensure you have a good grip on your hair. The best way to do this is to wrap the section of hair under your index finger, over your middle finger and then back under your ring finger – sandwiching the hair like a figure of three. This makes the split ends easier to see and ensures that you won’t chop major lengths off.
- Reach for a smaller pair of scissors, such as nail scissors, as they allow for a more precise and fluid cut.
- Run your fingers down your hair, maintain the figure three and trim any split ends that poke up.
- You want to repeat this process until you are satisfied with the outcome. Note that it is best to trim clean, dried hair as products or natural oils will cause the split ends to lay flat so you won’t be able to see them clearly.
Main image: Getty