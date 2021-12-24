There’s something very “that girl” about shiny, luscious, richly coloured hair, isn’t there? While we all covet it, it’s not as simple as popping on a hair mask and hoping for the best – especially not if you’ve been in a serious relationship with your straightener or permanent hair dye. Because even though repairing our strands is important, there’s an added layer we’re missing in achieving the glossy locks Instagram promises us is possible – a hair gloss.

Characterised by shine and brilliance, glossing treatments are gaining in popularity thanks to their ease and non-permanence. Here’s why you should add it to your beauty repertoire in 2022, according to Stéphane Ferraira, senior colourist at Live True London.