Younger women often feel particularly isolated in their experiences, though around 12% of women will experience hair loss before age 29. Rena* began noticing significant hair loss when she was 23; “I thought that the hair loss I had didn’t really happen to people my age,” she told Stylist. “My hair has always been such a big part of my identity and hiding losing it from people around me was scary and embarrassing.”

Rena was delighted to find other women in their twenties in the support groups she joined. “Seeing other women’s experiences has helped me accept my own condition. They’ve always commented and celebrated when I posted a good update pic and comforted me when it got worse.”

Her experience is largely similar to my own. I was only 21 when my hair began falling out, and I felt so alone – none of my friends could understand what I was going through. Through the positive and encouraging comments left on each of my posts, I gained the confidence to pursue an AGA diagnosis. It changed my life. I had long wrestled with the idea that my hair might never grow back, but when my dermatologist confirmed this fact, I felt relieved. I had to accept what I couldn’t control and finally stopped obsessing over maybes.

Hairmedic trichologist Ian Sallis notes “a direct correlation between loss of hair and loss of identity – and with women, it can feel like losing femininity. There are huge ideological factors that are totally disproportionate to the physiological aspect of hair. For a younger woman at the start of their career, image seems absolutely crucial, and she’s constantly fed this image of what hair ‘should be’.”