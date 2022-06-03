Just under a year ago, in August 2021, I booked myself in for the hair-transforming treatment before my cousin’s wedding. I entered the salon with high hopes and, initially, I wasn’t disappointed.

However, soon after, my scalp felt itchy and sore and I was shedding balls of hair each day. Worried, I booked myself in to see my GP and he confirmed that I had indeed had an allergic reaction to the keratin and prescribed me a lotion to help calm and soothe my scalp.

While my hair looked great and was much easier to take care of, it didn’t feel worth it for the volume of shedding I was experiencing. With every touch, every brushstroke (and sometimes no contact at all), I saw hair fall to the floor. I was helpless, with no control over the hair loss. I tried remedy after remedy but nothing worked. By December, I had lost half my hair. It was disastrous.