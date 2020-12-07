I have never liked my hair. I barely had any until I was three or four years old; just a kind of pathetic wispy covering on top of a head that looks far too big for my body in most of my baby pictures.

When it eventually grew, it was fine and flyaway, couldn’t achieve much length and got greasy really quickly. To top it off, my hair was poker straight at the front but curly at the back – a combination which never seemed to come into fashion. The one redeeming feature was that it kept its pale blonde colour well into adulthood – hairdressers would often comment that this was unusual – though perhaps they were just trying to find something nice to say about my otherwise underwhelming tresses.